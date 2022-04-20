PREMIER LEAGUE

Record-setter Mohamed Salah says Manchester United's midfield made it too easy for Liverpool

Joba Ogunwale
The Egyptian striker set two new records as Jurgen Klopp's men destroyed the Red Devils on Tuesday night.

Mohamed Salah celebrates his first goal
Mohamed Salah has admitted that Liverpool had it too easy against Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Having beaten United at Old Trafford 5-0 earlier in the season, Liverpool completed a dominant double over their arch-rivals with an emphatic 4-0 win at Anfield.

Salah was the United's tormentor in chief at Old Trafford, scoring a hat-trick on that fateful Sunday. The 29-year-old was again the Red Devils' nemesis at Anfield on Tuesday night, scoring twice and setting up one assist.

The Egyptian international set up Luis Diaz for Liverpool's first goal before finishing off an excellent assist from Sadio Mane for the second goal.

Liverpool took a two-goal lead into half-time. The second half resumed with the Reds dominating proceedings from the start, and they got their third goal through Sadio Mane in the 68th-minute.

Three became four as Salah got his second of the game five minutes from time to complete a comprehensive win for the Reds.

With his brace, Salah became the first player to five goals against United in a single Premier League campaign. He is also only the second player to score and assist in home and away games against United in a single Premier League season.

It was indeed a magical performance from Salah and the rest of the Liverpool team. However, the Egyptian insists United's midfield made it easy for Liverpool to dominate.

United's coach, Ralf Ragnick, played a two-man midfield pairing of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka acting as wingbacks.

Their woes were compounded when Pogba went off for Jesse Lingard ten minutes into the game. As a result, Salah all these factors contributed to an easy win for Liverpool.

Jesse Lingard replaced Paul Pogba after ten minutes (IMAGO / PA Images)
"In midfield, they make our life easier," Salah said after the game. We have a clean sheet here and there. Once we get the first goal, we want the second and the third. It was a top performance by us, and hopefully, we continue.

"I score many goals for this club. Sometimes you have bad luck. The most important thing is the team winning.

We just need to focus on ourselves, and the rest is not in our hands," he added.

Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool thrash Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.
The win against United puts Liverpool momentarily two points ahead of Manchester City. However, Pep Guardiola's men could return to the top with a win against Brighton on Wednesday.

