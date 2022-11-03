UEL

'The boy is phenomenal'- Alejandro Garnacho earns plaudits following United win against Real Sociedad

David Ben
Fans are all saying the same thing about United's Argentine talent after their hard-fought win over Sociedad on Thursday night in the Europa League.

United defeated Sociedad 1-0 in their final group game in the Europa League
Manchester United travelled to the Reale Arena to take on Real Sociedad on Thursday evening, November 3, 2022, in their final group game in the UEFA Europa League.

Both teams have already secured qualification into the knock-out stages with Sociedad leading the group going into the fixture.

Erik Ten Hag's men needed to win by two or more goals to be able to win the group heading into the round of 16.

The opening exchanges saw the hosts create the better chances as they sought to finish their group stage campaign strongly.

However, it was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Cristiano Ronaldo found Alejandro Garnacho who finished brilliantly with a first-time shot to give Man United a 1-0 lead.

Alejandro Garnacho scored the winner for Manchester United against Real Sociedad
Sociedad sought to find a respones instantly with a beautiful passage of play but their attempts failed to really trouble United's defense.

10 minutes later Garnacho came close to doubling the visitors' advantage after a stellar individual effort but unfortunately, he couldn't find the finish, blazing his effort over the bar.

Sociedad came close to finding the leveller in the closing stages of the first half but were only kept out by the brilliance of United goalkeeper David de Gea as the Red Devils went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The second half was less eventful than the first as Sociedad just could not break down United's defense despite creating more chances than the visitors.

United ran out as 1-0 winners against Sociedad on Thursday
United only had one shot in the second period which failed to hit the target as Garnacho's first half strike proved the difference between both sides.

In the end it finished in favour of Erik ten Hag's team who finish the group in second place level on points with Real Sociedad but only behind due to their goal difference.

Alejandro Garnacho scored the winner for Manchester United against Real Sociedad
Following the win for Manchester United, fans have taken to social media to praise the match winner Alejandro Garnacho, with the 18-year-old forward putting an impressive shift and celebrating with Ronaldo's newest goal celebration.

