Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid reportedly want Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as an addition to their attack and replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The reigning European champions lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus during the summer transfer window.

Sterling was part of the England team that finished fourth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has had a resurgence in his career under Pep Guardiola.

The 23-year-old is negotiating a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium but there has been no progress as reports states that he wants wage parity with big names Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

The report by the Daily Mail states that Real Madrid are carefully looking at Sterling as a suitable alternative if he chooses not to renew he will have just one year left on his contract and Manchester City may be forced to sell.

While Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane may have rejected a move to Real Madrid , the report states that Sterling who scored 23-goals in all competitions last season will be highly valued if available during the transfer window.

The report does not confirm if the England international camp have been in touch with the Madrid giants but a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu could spice up the negotiations with Manchester City.

