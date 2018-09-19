Pulse.ng logo
Manchester City: Sane, De Bruyne model away kit for 2018/19

Raheem Sterling Real Madrid want Manchester City forward to replace Ronaldo

Real Madrid are willing to bring Raheem Sterling to the Bernabeu if he does not sign a contract renewal at Manchester City.

  Published: 2018-09-19
Raheem Sterling play Raheem Sterling is reproducing his heroics of last season (Getty Images)

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid reportedly want Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as an addition to their attack and replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The reigning European champions lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus during the summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo's departure means Real Madrid have lost a key player (Juventus)

 

Sterling was part of the England team that finished fourth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has had a resurgence in his career under Pep Guardiola.

Raheem Sterling Stats

The 23-year-old is negotiating a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium but there has been no progress as reports states that he wants wage parity with big names Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

Raheem Sterling play Raheem Sterling has scored three goals at the start of the season (Getty Images)

 

The report by the Daily Mail states that Real Madrid are carefully looking at Sterling as a suitable alternative if he chooses not to renew he will have just one year left on his contract and Manchester City may be forced to sell.

While Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane may have rejected a move to Real Madrid, the report states that Sterling who scored 23-goals in all competitions last season will be highly valued if available during the transfer window.

Mariano Diaz play Real Madrid still want sterling despite bringing in Diaz (Real Madrid)

 

The report does not confirm if the England international camp have been in touch with the Madrid giants but a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu could spice up the negotiations with Manchester City.

Real Madrid stats

The report states that Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr is the main target for Real Madrid during the summer and despite bringing back Mariano Diaz they are monitoring and weighing up a move for Sterling who joined City from Liverpool in 2015.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

