Real Madrid roar back to life to defeat Sevilla in exciting five goal thriller

A stoppage time goal from Karim Benzema completed an amazing comeback for Real Madrid who came from two goals down to defeat Sevilla

Real Madrid came from two goals down to beat Sevilla on Sunday
Real Madrid came from two goals down to beat Sevilla on Sunday

Fresh from securing their Champions League Semi-final place, Real Madrid travelled to Sevilla looking to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table.

The hosts started the match with more purpose and came close to opening the scoring when Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial saw his curling effort narrowly miss the goal.

Madrid eventually conceded, and it was a familiar foe who dealt the blow. Former Barcelona playmaker Ivan Rakitic fired in a beautiful freekick from the edge of the box to give the home side the lead with just over 20 minutes played.

Rakitic opened the scoring with a deftly executed freekick
Rakitic opened the scoring with a deftly executed freekick AFP

Carlo Ancelotti's men were charged up by that early goal and looked to level almost immediately, but a swift counterattack compounded their misery, and Erik Lamela fired in a low shot to double Sevilla's lead.

Erik Lamela (L) celebrating his goal with his teammate
Erik Lamela (L) celebrating his goal with his teammate AFP

Real Madrid looked like a shadow of themselves as they could barely muster a chance on target, with Karim Benzema's wayward shot as good as it got for Los Blancos in the first half.

The halftime team talk seemed to work magic, and with barely five minutes played in the second half, Brazillian winger Rodyrgo fired in a powerful volley from a tight angle to give Real Madrid a lifeline.

Rodrygo came off the bench to start the comeback
Rodrygo came off the bench to start the comeback AFP

That goal seemed to bring Madrid back to life, and Eder Militao nearly levelled the score when he unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bono was up to the task.

In the 76th minute, Vinicius scored a good goal, just for the VAR to rule it off for a cheap handball in the buildup. The away bench was visibly angry, and they had good reason to be, but Nacho Fernandez got himself a yellow card for his comments about the incident.

Vinicius was visibly confused as his goal was controversially ruled off due to a contentious handball
Vinicius was visibly confused as his goal was controversially ruled off due to a contentious handball AFP

Nacho would however have the last laugh as he came off the bench to draw both sides level. After receiving a good pass from Dani Carvajal, the former Spain international drilled a low shot beyond Bono in Sevilla's goal.

Nacho levelled the score seconds after coming off the bench
Nacho levelled the score seconds after coming off the bench AFP

With the game in stoppage time, it seemed likely to end in a draw, but after coming back from two goals down, a win looked to be within reach. Rodrygo made a darting run down the right before finding Karim Benzema, who cut in on his favourite right foot and fired the winner into the right side of the goal.

Karim Benzema sealed the win in stoppage time
Karim Benzema sealed the win in stoppage time AFP

That goal is the 24th of the La Liga season, and the Frenchman continues to lead the race for the coveted Pichichi award.

With the win, Ancelotti's side has gone five games unbeaten in the league while extending their lead to 15 points at the top of the table, despite having two games in hand.

Los Blancos travel to Osasuna next before a mammoth champions league clash with Manchester City on April 26 in Manchester.

