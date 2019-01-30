Real Madrid stars all gathered together for a dinner at a restaurant to celebrate after they recorded a 4-2 away win against Catalan rivals Espanyol in a Spanish La Liga encounter played on Saturday, January 27.

The reigning UEFA Champions League winning team were in a slump at the start of the year foaling further behind rivals reigning La Liga champions Barcelona in the race to win the league.

The first team stars gathered for dinner at the BiBo led by their captain Sergio Ramos as they celebrated their result.

Despite the victory propelling them to just 10 points behind Barcelona, Ramos stated that the team is still evolving since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A giants Juventus.

He said, “It was a good game, we played with a lot of intensity, got the goals and played well,' he said. 'We went out with a real desire to win the game and continue the good run we're on. It's nice to see a play like that.

“The team has improved in many aspects, patience, not losing the ball... Football is like that, sometimes it is up and sometimes down.

“Real Madrid always have to show that they are the best. We have to remain hungry and show that we want to win more than anyone in every game.”

Present at the occasion was a host of star players such as striker Mariano Diaz, Raphael Varane, Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, Alvaro Odriozola, Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde, Luca Zidane, Mariano, Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric.

Also former Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz, Sergio Regulion, Marcos Llorente, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Isco, Nacho, Casemiro, Karim Benzema were present at the occasion.

Members of Santiago Solari's team that did not attend were Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Keylor Navas.

Real Madrid returns to action when they take on Girona in their second leg Copa del Rey quarter-final fixture.