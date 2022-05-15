Real Madrid held at Cadiz as Eden Hazard marks return

Imago

With one eye on the Champions League final against Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti made changes to the Los blancos side, giving the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior a much needed rest, while Luka Modric missed the game through suspension.

First Half

The Spanish champions raced into an early lead, opening the scoring after just five minutes through Mariano Diaz who tapped home from a Rodrygo cross to put the away side 1-0 up.

However, Cadiz grew into the game and responded in the 37th minute after creating a host of chances with Ruben Sobrino finally levelling matters via a deflected shot that hit the crossbar before finding the back of the net to make the scores 1-1.

Oussama Idrissi, Alvaro Negredo and Lucas Perez all had opportunities to put Cadiz ahead in the first half following the home side's dominace as both sides headed into the break all square.

Eden Hazard Returns

The second-half continued with Cadiz asking all the questions.

However, after the break and on the hour-mark Alvaro Negredo won a penalty after being fouled by Los Blancos goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Lunin would eventually make ammends by saving the 36-year-old's spot-kick.

Eden Hazard marked his return to the pitch appearing as a 64th minute substitute for Brazilian youngster Rodrygo.

The 31-year-old Belgian had been on the sidelines for majority of the season but he managed to complete 3 out 4 dribbles , winning 5 out of his 7 ground duels as per Sofascore.

Cadiz were made to rue such a huge opportunity as they pushed for the winner, but they ultimately had to settle for a point, leaving them to languish in 17th position - dangerously close to the relegation zone.