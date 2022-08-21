Ancelotti hails 'Immortal' Luka Modric while sending Hazard message following Madrid win

Luka Modric started in a new-look midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni as Madrid maintained their winning start with another victory this weekend.

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde also found the back of the net, but it was Modric's brilliant strike from distance that won the goal of the night.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti had nothing but praise for the 36-year-old Croatian midfielder.

“Modric is immortal. He is always prepared, he always plays very well”, Ancelotti said, as per Marca after the game.

“His goal has changed the game, until then it was an even and competitive game.

“In the second half we improved the start and the transitions were spectacular.” Ancelotti was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, the defending champions could have added a fifth goal late in the second half, but Eden Hazard saw his penalty saved by Celta Vigo gaolkeeper Marchesin.

Ancelotti also made an assessment of Hazard after the penalty miss as well as the Karim Benzema's kind gesture.

“It was a really lovely gesture by Karim to give it to Eden. Hazard is on his way back. It doesn’t matter that he missed the penalty because he takes them brilliantly. Eden is showing he’s on the right track”. the 62-year-old Italian submitted.