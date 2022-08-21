LA LIGA

Ancelotti hails 'Immortal' Luka Modric while sending Hazard message following Madrid win

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Real Madrid manager has showered praises on his 'iconic' midfield maestro after his goal against Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

Carlo Ancelotti has paid tribute to one of his midfield stars following Los Blancos' convincing win over Celta Vigo on Saturday night, August 20, 2022.

Luka Modric started in a new-look midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni as Madrid maintained their winning start with another victory this weekend.

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde also found the back of the net, but it was Modric's brilliant strike from distance that won the goal of the night.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti had nothing but praise for the 36-year-old Croatian midfielder.

“Modric is immortal. He is always prepared, he always plays very well”, Ancelotti said, as per Marca after the game.

“His goal has changed the game, until then it was an even and competitive game.

“In the second half we improved the start and the transitions were spectacular.” Ancelotti was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, the defending champions could have added a fifth goal late in the second half, but Eden Hazard saw his penalty saved by Celta Vigo gaolkeeper Marchesin.

Hazard missed a penalty for Real Madrid in their 4-1 win against Celta Vigo
Hazard missed a penalty for Real Madrid in their 4-1 win against Celta Vigo Twitter

Ancelotti also made an assessment of Hazard after the penalty miss as well as the Karim Benzema's kind gesture.

“It was a really lovely gesture by Karim to give it to Eden. Hazard is on his way back. It doesn’t matter that he missed the penalty because he takes them brilliantly. Eden is showing he’s on the right track”. the 62-year-old Italian submitted.

League leaders Real Madrid, will next be in action next Sunday, August 28 when they travel to play Espanyol.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

