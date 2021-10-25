RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Read on to see who features in this edition of the Nigeria Team of the week.

Authors:

Ademetan Yomi Pulse Contributor

Maduka Okoye [Sparta Rotterdam]

Maduka Okoye
Maduka Okoye

Okoye stopped attacks on several occasions. He couldn't do anything about the goal. He made a number of important stops.

Recommended articles

William Troost-Ekong [Watford]

The Super Eagles vice captain deserves credit this week for a massive contribution to his side's win at Everton. He was hard-working at the center of defense, where his several important tackles and timely clearances kept his side in the game.

William Troost-Ekong (Watford)
William Troost-Ekong (Watford) Twitter

Semi Ajayi [West Bromwich Albion]

Some stout defending from Ajayi provided the ideal foundations for a shock win against Bristol City. He was instrumental in denying the visitors.

Semi Ajayi (Twitter/West Brom)
Semi Ajayi (Twitter/West Brom) Twitter

Zaidu Sanusi [FC Porto]

Not a vintage week for left-backs, but Zaidu Sanusi deserves credit for his side's win. His contributions on the flank under considerable pressure from was commendable.

Zaidu Sanusi (Twitter/Porto)
Zaidu Sanusi (Twitter/Porto) Twitter

Rabiu Ibrahim [Slovan Bratislava]

Ibrahim inspired his side with a goal, providing plenty of industry in the center and support for his team-mates with typical lung-busting runs.

Akinkunmi Amoo [Hammarby]

Another week, another outstanding performance from Hammarby's Amoo. The young Nigerian now has eight goals in as many games in the Swedish Allsvenskan, and not for the first time this season, he was the match-winner for Hammarby.

Akinkunmi Amoo
Akinkunmi Amoo Pulse Nigeria

Chidera Ejuke [CSKA Moscow]

The skillful winger caused all sorts of problems as CSKA Moscow drew 1-1 with Krylya Sovetov in the Russian Premier League. He also netted his fourth goal of the campaign.

Ibrahim Olawoyin [Keçiörengücü]

The former Rangers winger showed how important he can be in this game against İstanbulspor, using the ball cleverly whenever possible and grabbed a brace.

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/CSKA Moscow)
Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/CSKA Moscow) Instagram

Emmanuel Dennis [Watford]

This was one of Dennis' best performances in a Watford shirt, bagging two assists and one goal.

Odion Ighalo [Al Shabab]

The experienced goal poacher doesn't have anything to prove to anyone. He wrote another narrative with a double against Al Ittihad. He deserves the plaudits for putting them away.

Odion Ighalo (Twitter/Odion Ighalo)
Odion Ighalo (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

Taiwo Awoniyi [Union Berlin]

It was typical of a physical, harassing display from Awoniyi who, along with the rest of the Union Berlin attack, caused serious problems for Stuttgart. His goal was well taken.

---

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Ademetan Yomi Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Shocker as Funny Face speaks from police cells with message to Shatta Wale (WATCH)

Shocker as Funny Face speaks from police cells with message to Shatta Wale (WATCH)

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS