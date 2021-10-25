Read on to see who features in this edition of the Nigeria Team of the week.

William Troost-Ekong [Watford]

The Super Eagles vice captain deserves credit this week for a massive contribution to his side's win at Everton. He was hard-working at the center of defense, where his several important tackles and timely clearances kept his side in the game.

Twitter

Semi Ajayi [West Bromwich Albion]

Some stout defending from Ajayi provided the ideal foundations for a shock win against Bristol City. He was instrumental in denying the visitors.

Twitter

Zaidu Sanusi [FC Porto]

Not a vintage week for left-backs, but Zaidu Sanusi deserves credit for his side's win. His contributions on the flank under considerable pressure from was commendable.

Twitter

Rabiu Ibrahim [Slovan Bratislava]

Ibrahim inspired his side with a goal, providing plenty of industry in the center and support for his team-mates with typical lung-busting runs.

Akinkunmi Amoo [Hammarby]

Another week, another outstanding performance from Hammarby's Amoo. The young Nigerian now has eight goals in as many games in the Swedish Allsvenskan, and not for the first time this season, he was the match-winner for Hammarby.

Pulse Nigeria

Chidera Ejuke [CSKA Moscow]

The skillful winger caused all sorts of problems as CSKA Moscow drew 1-1 with Krylya Sovetov in the Russian Premier League. He also netted his fourth goal of the campaign.

Ibrahim Olawoyin [Keçiörengücü]

The former Rangers winger showed how important he can be in this game against İstanbulspor, using the ball cleverly whenever possible and grabbed a brace.

Instagram

Emmanuel Dennis [Watford]

This was one of Dennis' best performances in a Watford shirt, bagging two assists and one goal.

Odion Ighalo [Al Shabab]

The experienced goal poacher doesn't have anything to prove to anyone. He wrote another narrative with a double against Al Ittihad. He deserves the plaudits for putting them away.

Twitter

Taiwo Awoniyi [Union Berlin]

It was typical of a physical, harassing display from Awoniyi who, along with the rest of the Union Berlin attack, caused serious problems for Stuttgart. His goal was well taken.

---

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

---