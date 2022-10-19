Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Liverpool score early

Looking to build on their impressive victory over Manchester City at the weekend, Liverpool began this encounter on the front foot.

Nunez tested West Ham's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from range before putting his side ahead with little over 20 minutes played.

The Uruguayan attacked Kostas Tsimikas’ searching cross, heading into the ground, and beating Fabianski’s reach in the process.

The Uruguayan continued to threaten, striking the post on the half-volley after several efforts from Mohamed Salah had failed to do the trick.

Liverpool were set to take a one-goal lead into the break, only to concede a clumsy penalty when Joe Gomez bundled over Jarrod Bowen. Alisson, however, guessed correctly to deny Bowen and preserve his clean sheet.

With no meaningful chances early in the second period and an hour gone, Roberto Firmino saw his close-range shot diverted wide after a smart pull-back from Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool almost instantly doubled their advantage moments later as Curtis Jones’ fired through a sea of bodies.

Liverpool win 2-in-2, fans praise Nunez goal

The hosts eventually saw out the rest of the game, maintaining their dominant head-to-head record with the Hammers, losing just one of their last 50 league games dating back to 1963.

The 1-0 victory also ended West Ham's three-game undefeated run, while making it a second consecutive victory for themselves.