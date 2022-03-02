WHAT’S BUZZIN

Reactions to 'Consistently Disappointing' Spurs following Shock defeat to Middlesbrough

David Ben
Social media has reacted Tottenham Hotspur's utterly disappointing loss at the hands of Middlesbrough in Tuesday's FA Cup Clash

Tottenham Hotspur were knocked about by Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round tie on Tuesday night.

After being held to a scoreless draw at full time, Tottenham continued to search for the winner until Josh Coburn in the 107th minute broke the deadlock for Middlesbrough ultimately ending their hopes of getting back into the game.

Coburn's goal eventually turned out to be the knock out blow just enough to knock Spurs out of the FA Cup.

Following Spurs shocking defeat, Social media has reacted to yet another disappointing result from the Lilywhites.

Here are some reactions on Twitter below:

David Ben David Ben

