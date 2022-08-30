'Mendy's hands are gone' - Reactions to Tuchel as Chelsea suffer defeat to Southampton

Tosin Abayomi
Chelsea fans give up on Mendy and Tuchel, want return of Kepa after disaster against Southampton.

Chelsea suffered a 2-1 loss away to Southampton in a Premier League fixture played on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Chelsea recorded a 2-1 win against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge at the weekend if fans hoping for an extended run of victories.

At Saint Mary's, Chelsea went in front in the 23rd minute through the summer signing from Manchester City Raheem Sterling.

Sterling now has three goals in two games, but the Chelsea lead did not last long as Romeo Lavaria equalized for Southampton just five minutes later.

Just before the halftime break, Adam Armstrong scored to give Southampton a 2-1 lead.

There would be no goals in the second half as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side suffered back-to-back away defeats to start the season.

Chelsea fans were not happy with the performance of Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

The 30-year-old Mendy joined Chelsea from French Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2020.

Mendy came in to take over from Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea first choice goalkeeper.

Adam Armstrong scored Southampton's second goal against Chelsea
Adam Armstrong scored Southampton's second goal against Chelsea Twitter

Since he joined, Mendy played a crucial role as Chelsea won the Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

The performances of Mendy recently has been heavily criticized by fans. According to Chelsea fans Mendy was poor in the defeat against Leeds United and could have done better against Southampton.

Chelsea fans also directed their anger to head coach Thomas Tuchel after the defeat to Southampton.

Tuchel was appointed by Roman Abramovich as Chelsea fans believe if the poor run of form continues new owner Todd Boehly may just be forced into a change based on his investment on the team.

See reactions to Tuchel below

