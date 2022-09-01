'Sancho is back' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Leicester City

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United fans back Sancho to end Arsenal’s 5-game winning streak after winning goal against Ndidi and Iheanacho's Leicester City.

Manchester United recorded a 1-0 victory away against Leicester City in a Premier League fixture played on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

There was only one goal scored at the King Power Stadium. Jadon Sancho converted a ball from Marcus Rashford in the 23rd minute.

Manchester United would hold on to the lead to claim a much-needed three points away from home.

The victory means that Erik Ten Haag's Manchester United now have three wins in their last three games, after starting the season with two defeats.

Sancho was the hero with his second goal of the season. The 22-year-old forward has been heavily criticized for his lack of productivity since he joined Manchester United from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund for a record fee last summer.

After a good pre-season, Sancho has been in good form of late. He scored in the 2-1 win against rivals Liverpool and his goal against Leicester City also brought another three points.

Manchester United fans were delighted to see that youngster is starting to put together a series of performances that prompted Manchester United to acquire his services.

According to Manchester United fans on social media, Arsenal are in trouble ahead of the meeting of both sides.

With Sancho's form in front of goal, Manchester United fans believe that they will end the five-game winning streak of Mikel Arteta's side.

Manchester United welcomes Arsenal to Old Trafford in a matchday six Premier League fixture scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

