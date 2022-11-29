QATAR 2022

Reactions to Rashford, Foden as England beat Wales to set up Senegal meeting in knockout stages

Tosin Abayomi
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rashford and Foden praised as England sends Wales home, book place against Senegal in knockout stages.

England defeated Wales 3-0 in a Group B 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The game was played at the same time the United States of America (USA) took on Iran in the other group pairing.

England with the aim to top the group needed a victory to be certain as Head Coach Gareth Southgate introduced Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford to the starting lineup.

There were no goals in the first half as Wales stood strong also with hopes to qualify with a victory.

In the second half, England went in front through Rashford free kick, and two minutes their lead was doubled when Harry Kane found Foden to convert.

Kalvin Philips assisted the third scored by Rashford as England recorded a comfortable victory to finish top of Group B.

Rashford scored two goals as England beat Wales 3-0 to set up Senegal knockout clash
Rashford scored two goals as England beat Wales 3-0 to set up Senegal knockout clash Pulse Nigeria

It was a huge win for England as they now set up a round-of-16 fixture against African champions the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Following another dominant victory, England fans celebrated the exploits of goalscorers Rashford and Foden.

The directness of Foden and Rashford in place of Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka became a conversation as to what should be their starting lineup in the quarter-finals.

Rashford rose to the top of the trends on social media following his Man of the Match performance.

England fans were delighted as Foden shines in 3-0 win against Wales
England fans were delighted as Foden shines in 3-0 win against Wales Pulse Nigeria

England fans wanted Foden to feature in the draw against the USA and were delighted with his performance against Iran.

England were among the favorites for the World Cup in Qatar but following a disappointing draw against the USA the optimism about their chances turned negative.

A resounding victory against Wales has now given England fans hope of their World Cup dream coming home and here is how they reacted on social media.

England returns to action in the round of 16 against Senegal scheduled for Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

