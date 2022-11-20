Reactions to offside goal as Ecuador beat Qatar in opening World Cup match

Fenerbahce striker Enner Valencia headed in a cross as early as the third minute but was ruled out to be offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Ecuador would go in front in the 16th minute when Valencia converted from the penalty spot after a foul by Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb.

In the 31st minute, Valencia got his second of the game heading in a cross by Angelo Preciado.

Ecuador went to the halftime break with a two-goal cushion with Qatar under pressure to perform in front of their home fans.

It was a much better outing for Qatar in the second half but it would yield no goals as Ecuador held on to advantage to claim all three points.

Enner Valencia offside

The talking point from the game was the early goal disallowed by VAR. Initial replays suggest that Valencia was through on goal which sparked wild remarks about corruption.

A video that went viral was an Ecuadorian supporter suggesting that the officials have been paid to give Qatar a favorable whistle as the host country.

This was soon dismissed when the replays showed that Valencia was indeed in an offside position.

Qatar goalkeeper criticized

Qatari goalkeeper Al Sheeb was criticized for his amateurish showing in the first half against Ecuador.

Several negative comments were made about his initial decision to come from his line attempting to clear the ball for the first goal that was ruled out.

Al Sheeb was also at fault for the penalty and the second goal where he was nowhere t be found for the header by Valencia.