Tosin Abayomi
Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in a matchday two Premier League fixture played at Anfield on Monday, August 15, 2022.

After a 2-2 draw away against newcomers Fulham to start the season, Liverpool aimed to bounce back in front of their home fans.

Crystal Palace would go in front when Wilfred Zaha converted a ball through to him by Ebere Eze as Patrick Viera's team went to the halftime break with a 1-0 cushion.

Liverpool started the second half on the front foot but star striker Darwin Nunez was sent off after headbutting a Crystal Palace defender.

Down to 10 men Luiz Diaz equalized for Liverpool through a brilliant solo effort.

Jurgen Klopp's men would battle to find a late winner as Crystal Palace held on as the points were shared.

Despite a draw to start their Premier League campaign Liverpool fans were buzzing ahead of the game against Crystal Palace.

Star signing from Benfica, Nunez scored in the Community Shield victory against Manchester City and also in the first game against Fulham.

Zidane's 2006 World Cup began and ended in disappointment, but he was named the tournament's best player

Liverpool fans were aiming to see the Uruguayan forward find the back of the net at Anfield but he only lasted for 57 minute before referee Paul Tierney sent him off.

Nunez's red card went viral as fans made a comparison with Zinedine Zidane headbutting Marco Materazzi in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final between Italy and France.

Reactions to Nunez red card were mixed, some fans blamed his naivety handling the situation while others insisted he is just getting introduced to the Premier League provocations.

