Spain riding high after a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica faced a German side that were shocked by Japan in their opener.

It was a cagey affair as Hansi Flick and Luis Enrique set up a chess match giving their opponent no space to work in the first half.

In the second half, Spain brought on Alvaro Morata to create a threat upfront. It proved to be a solution as Morata converted a cross by Jordi Alba in the 62nd minute to put Spain ahead.

Germany responded by bringing on Niclas Fullkrug to create a direct outlet for the attack. It turned out to be another masterstroke as Fullkrug received the ball from Jamal Musiala to equalize for Germany in the 83rd minute.

Both teams held on as the points were shared ahead of the final group game. After Costa Rica defeated Japan, qualification from Group E will go down to the wire.

Reactions to Musiala as Germany hold Spain

Following the result, Bayern Munch forward Musiala rose to the top of the trends.

Musiala was a constant threat for Germany all game and provided the assist for Fullkrug to score the equalizer.

The 19-year-old was the best player for Germany and took on the responsibility to be the creative spark of the team.

His performance did not go unnoticed as he was praised by football fans worldwide compared to rival Gavi who beat him to the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards.

Musiala is expected to be part of the new generation of exceptional players that aim to take the mantle from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The reactions to Musiala were positive which served as an acknowledgment of his potential being showcased on the world stage this early in his career.

