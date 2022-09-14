Reactions to missed penalty on Dembele against Bayern Munich

Two goals in four minutes from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane were enough to give Bayern Munich a comfortable victory against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.

A key point in the game was a counterattacking move by Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele was brought down in the box by Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies in the penalty box.

Dutch center referee Danny Makkelie witnessed the incident but waved play on continuing the game.

After the game halted, Makkelie chose not to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to review the incident.

Barcelona on Dembele penalty

The decision by the referee would prove costly as Bayern Munich found their rhythm in the second half.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri gave his thoughts on the missed penalty call by VAR.

He said, “I didn’t see the foul on Dembélé, but if the referee and VAR don’t say anything, it must not be anything.”

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said he spoke to the officials to get an explanation about the incident.

“I didn’t see the penalty shout again, but everyone says that it should’ve been awarded. In general, we lost through our mistakes, and as you know I won’t talk about the refereeing decisions.