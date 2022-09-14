UCL

Reactions to missed penalty on Dembele against Bayern Munich

Barcelona players said about the missed penalty on Dembele in a 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich recorded a 2-0 victory against Barcelona in a Champions League group stage fixture played on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Two goals in four minutes from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane were enough to give Bayern Munich a comfortable victory against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.

A key point in the game was a counterattacking move by Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele was brought down in the box by Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies in the penalty box.

Dutch center referee Danny Makkelie witnessed the incident but waved play on continuing the game.

After the game halted, Makkelie chose not to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to review the incident.

The decision by the referee would prove costly as Bayern Munich found their rhythm in the second half.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri gave his thoughts on the missed penalty call by VAR.

He said, “I didn’t see the foul on Dembélé, but if the referee and VAR don’t say anything, it must not be anything.”

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said he spoke to the officials to get an explanation about the incident.

“I didn’t see the penalty shout again, but everyone says that it should’ve been awarded. In general, we lost through our mistakes, and as you know I won’t talk about the refereeing decisions.

"I asked the ref during halftime to be honest and tell me if it was a penalty. He said it wasn't," Xavi said after the game.

Reactions to missed penalty on Dembele against Bayern Munich

