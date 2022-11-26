'THE G.O.A.T' - Reactions as Messi magic inspires Argentina to 2-0 win against Mexico

After a disappointing 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina were under intense pressure to get a positive result against Mexico.

Poland already defeated Saudi Arabia in the other group game hence nothing short of a victory against Mexico would lead to elimination for Argentina.

The first half ended without a goal as Mexico led by former Argentina coach Gerard Martino were able to stifle Lionel Messi's build-up.

In the second half, Argentina became desperate surging forward and were rewarded in the 64th minute as Messi received the ball from Angel Di Maria and lashed in a well-placed shot past the Mexican goalkeeper.

Argentina began to protect their lead and from a corner kick, Messi found Enzo Fernandez in the 87th minute to seal the victory.

Messi the G.O.A.T

Messi was subjected to harsh criticism from football fans around the world following Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia in their group opener.

The Paris Saint-Germain star responded with a goal and assist against Mexico when Argentina were on the brink of elimination against Mexico.

The goal means that Messi now has eight goals at the World Cup to equal his rival Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi regarded as the greatest player to have played the sport rose to the top of the trends after leading Argentina to a much-needed victory.

The 25-year-old was praised for his goal and leadership qualities in Argentina's time of need. Messi and G.O.A.T were the key trends as his fans took to social media to celebrate another masterful performance.

Following the result against Mexico, attention now turns to Argentina’s final group game.