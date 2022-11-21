'Mendy is a catastrophe' - Reactions as Senegal sets losing tone for Africa against the Netherlands

Senegal the reigning African champions were regarded as a dark horse team for the competition before captain Sadio Mane picked up an injury for his club side Bayern Munich.

In the absence of Mane regarded as one of the best players in the world, Aliou Cissé made adjustments for Senegal's first group game.

The first half was an even affair with chances at both ends as they went to the halftime break level.

In the second period, the Netherlands would turn up the pressure pinning Senegal into a deep block in their half.

AFP

Experienced Netherlands boss Louis Van Gaal brought in Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as his sides stayed persistent on the attack.

The breakthrough would come in the 84th minute when PSV forward Cody Gakpo rose highest to nod in a cross by Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

In additional time, Davy Klassen pounced on a ball by Depay to score the second for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands recorded a comfortable victory and start the tournament with three points while Africa's first outing ended in defeat.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Édouard Mendy

Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy rose to the top of the trends after Senegal lost their first group game against the Netherlands.

According to the reactions on social media, Mendy should have done better with the two goals Senegal conceded.

His judgment to contest the ball with Gakpo proved to be the wrong one given the result and the second goal could have been avoided with better positioning or punching the ball to safety.

Mendy has been under fire from Chelsea fans for a dip in form that allowed backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to take his place.

There were negative reactions to Mendy, following his performance in Senegal's first game.

See reactions below

Barcelona midfielder De Jong was praised for orchestrating the midfield and attack for the Netherlands.

Mane was also among the trends as many fans believe that Senegal would have put up a better performance if he was on the pitch.