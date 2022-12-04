Reactions to Mbappe as France beat Poland 3-1, advance to World Cup quarterfinal

France bounced back in style after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Tunisia in their final group game.

A dominant first half was rewarded with a late goal as Kylian Mbappe found Olivier Giroud.

The goal by Giroud was his 52nd with the national team and takes him clear of the great Thierry Henry as France's top scorer.

In the second half, France turned on the style as Poland searched for an equalizer.

France got their second in the 74th minute as Mbappe received a ball from Ousmane Dembele and lashed a shot past Wojciech Szczęsny.

In the 90th minute, Mbappe got his second of the game after a good combination play with Marcus Thuram.

Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty late in additional but France held on for the win and advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Reactions to Mbappe and Giroud

Mbappe and Giroud dominated the trends on social media after France recorded a comfortable victory against Poland.

Mbappe was the Man of the Match with two goals and one assist while Giroud was able to surpass Henry as the top scorer for France.

The Paris Saint Germain star now has a total of nine goals at the World Cup which equals the tally of his teammate Lionel Messi and moves ahead of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

At just 23 years old, the trends on social media have tipped Mbappe as the best player in the World and after a stunning performance to inspire France to the quarterfinals.

Mbappe has two assists in the tournament and is the top scorer with five goals two more than any other player.

See reactions to Mbappe below

Reactions to Kounde's gold chain

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was spotted wearing a gold chain in the game against Poland.

Kounde forgot to take off his chain after the warm-up and proceeded to the pitch to play.

Jewelry and accessories by players on the pitch are against the rules of the game established by the world football governing body FIFA.

It took the officials 40 minutes to notice Kounde was wearing a chain on the pitch and at a corner was instructed to remove it.

Following the removal of the chain by Kounde, France got their first goal and would go on to record a comfortable win.