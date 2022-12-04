QATAR 2022

Reactions to Mbappe as France beat Poland 3-1, advance to World Cup quarterfinal

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Even without Kounde's chain, Mbappe inspires France to a 3-1 victory against Lewandowski's Poland.

Reactions to Mbappe as France beat Poland 3-1, advance to World Cup quarterfinal
Reactions to Mbappe as France beat Poland 3-1, advance to World Cup quarterfinal

France recorded a 3-1 victory against Poland in a 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 fixture played on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Recommended articles

France bounced back in style after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Tunisia in their final group game.

A dominant first half was rewarded with a late goal as Kylian Mbappe found Olivier Giroud.

The goal by Giroud was his 52nd with the national team and takes him clear of the great Thierry Henry as France's top scorer.

In the second half, France turned on the style as Poland searched for an equalizer.

France got their second in the 74th minute as Mbappe received a ball from Ousmane Dembele and lashed a shot past Wojciech Szczęsny.

In the 90th minute, Mbappe got his second of the game after a good combination play with Marcus Thuram.

Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty late in additional but France held on for the win and advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Mbappé and Giroud combine as France knocks out Poland
Mbappé and Giroud combine as France knocks out Poland pulse senegal

Mbappe and Giroud dominated the trends on social media after France recorded a comfortable victory against Poland.

Mbappe was the Man of the Match with two goals and one assist while Giroud was able to surpass Henry as the top scorer for France.

The Paris Saint Germain star now has a total of nine goals at the World Cup which equals the tally of his teammate Lionel Messi and moves ahead of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe put on a world class performance to help France reach the quarter final of the World Cup in Qatar
Kylian Mbappe put on a world class performance to help France reach the quarter final of the World Cup in Qatar AFP

At just 23 years old, the trends on social media have tipped Mbappe as the best player in the World and after a stunning performance to inspire France to the quarterfinals.

Mbappe has two assists in the tournament and is the top scorer with five goals two more than any other player.

See reactions to Mbappe below

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was spotted wearing a gold chain in the game against Poland.

Kounde forgot to take off his chain after the warm-up and proceeded to the pitch to play.

Jewelry and accessories by players on the pitch are against the rules of the game established by the world football governing body FIFA.

Kounde wore a chain in the game between France and Poland
Kounde wore a chain in the game between France and Poland Pulse Nigeria

It took the officials 40 minutes to notice Kounde was wearing a chain on the pitch and at a corner was instructed to remove it.

Following the removal of the chain by Kounde, France got their first goal and would go on to record a comfortable win.

France now awaits the winner of the other round-of-16 fixture between England and Senegal in the quarterfinals.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Qatar 2022 Live

    England vs Senegal Live

  • Kylian Mbappe put on a world class performance to help France reach the quarter final of the World Cup in Qatar

    Qatar 2022: Mbappe solidifies 'best player in the world' status as France demolish Poland

  • Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 preview: Brazil vs South Korea

    Round of 16 preview: Can Brazil prevent a k-drama by South Korea after Cameroon shocker?

Recommended articles

England vs Senegal Live

England vs Senegal Live

Round of 16 preview: Can Brazil prevent a k-drama by South Korea after Cameroon shocker?

Round of 16 preview: Can Brazil prevent a k-drama by South Korea after Cameroon shocker?

Reactions to Mbappe as France beat Poland 3-1, advance to World Cup quarterfinal

Reactions to Mbappe as France beat Poland 3-1, advance to World Cup quarterfinal

Qatar 2022: Mbappe solidifies 'best player in the world' status as France demolish Poland

Qatar 2022: Mbappe solidifies 'best player in the world' status as France demolish Poland

Cricket: Nigeria win three out of three in world cup qualifier, record highest T20i score

Cricket: Nigeria win three out of three in world cup qualifier, record highest T20i score

Actions begin at the ITTF World Youth Championships as Nigeria Misses out

Actions begin at the ITTF World Youth Championships as Nigeria Misses out

France vs Poland live

France vs Poland live

Qatar 2022: How you can bet and win on Brazil vs South Korea

Qatar 2022: How you can bet and win on Brazil vs South Korea

Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia

Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (13)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages