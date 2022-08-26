Reactions as Lazio humble Lukaku and Inter Milan

Lazio went in front through Felipe Anderson in the 40th minute and they held on to the lead going into the halftime break.

Inter Milan responded with an equalizer by Lautaro Martinez in the 51st minute. Lazio would however regain the lead in the 75th minute through Luis Alberto.

Pedro scored The final goal of the game as Lazio recorded a 3-1 victory to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Pulse Nigeria

Lazio vs Inter Milan reactions

After suffering their first defeat of the season, fans blasted Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku for his performance.

Alberto rose to the top of the trends on social media but criticism of Lukaku brought about the most engaging reactions.

Several Chelsea fans mocked Lukaku who insisted his return to Inter Milan was to spearhead reclaiming the Scudetto from rivals AC Milan.