Lazio recorded a 3-1 victory against Inter Milan in a Serie A fixture played on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Reactions as Lazio humble Lukaku and Inter Milan
Lazio went in front through Felipe Anderson in the 40th minute and they held on to the lead going into the halftime break.
Inter Milan responded with an equalizer by Lautaro Martinez in the 51st minute. Lazio would however regain the lead in the 75th minute through Luis Alberto.
Pedro scored The final goal of the game as Lazio recorded a 3-1 victory to continue their unbeaten start to the season.
Lazio vs Inter Milan reactions
After suffering their first defeat of the season, fans blasted Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku for his performance.
Alberto rose to the top of the trends on social media but criticism of Lukaku brought about the most engaging reactions.
Several Chelsea fans mocked Lukaku who insisted his return to Inter Milan was to spearhead reclaiming the Scudetto from rivals AC Milan.
After scoring in the first game of the season, Lukaku has not been among the goals and Inter Milan fans expected more from their striker in a big game against Lazio.