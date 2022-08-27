Reactions as Liverpool inflict pain on Bournemouth to bounce back from Manchester United loss

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Liverpool tries to spell Bournemouth but Salah is a dull boy’ - Reactions as Firmino and Diaz inspire bounce back from Manchester United loss.

Reactions as Liverpool inflict pain on Bournemouth to bounce back from Manchester United loss
Reactions as Liverpool inflict pain on Bournemouth to bounce back from Manchester United loss

Liverpool recorded a 9-0 victory against newcomers Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

After a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford to start the week, Liverpool aimed to bounce back in front of their home fans at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men started out on fire with two quick goals from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot.

Trent Alexandre Arnold added a third, Robert Firmino with the fourth while Virgil Van Dijk gave the Reds a five-goal cushion at the halftime break.

Fabio Carvalho got on the score sheet, Diaz and Firmino got their second as Liverpool recorded a 9-0 bounce-back victory for their first win of the season.

Firmino was at his best for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Firmino was at his best for Liverpool against Bournemouth Pulse Nigeria

Liverpool have been struggling in front of goal following the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

The Reds also have Diogo Jota injured while Darwin Nunez is serving a three-game suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool fans have been critical about Firmino the only available striker given the absentees.

The Brazilian has been a key cog for Klopp but his productivity in recent years has taken a nose dive.

Firmino contributed five (2 goals, 3 assists) of the nine goals.
Firmino contributed five (2 goals, 3 assists) of the nine goals. Pulse Nigeria

Against Bournemouth, Firmino would get on the scoresheet twice but also create three goals and partake in the build-up from midfield.

Liverpool fans were impressed with his effort and took to social media to share their thoughts.

See reactions below

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Reactions as Liverpool inflict pain on Bournemouth to bounce back from Manchester United loss

Reactions as Liverpool inflict pain on Bournemouth to bounce back from Manchester United loss

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

Firmino, Diaz outshine Salah as Liverpool routs Cherries in 9-goal thriller

Firmino, Diaz outshine Salah as Liverpool routs Cherries in 9-goal thriller

Troost-Ekong motivates Super Eagles to beat Ghana

Troost-Ekong motivates Super Eagles to beat Ghana

Erik Ten Hag refuses to confirm Ronaldo will stay after benching him again

Erik Ten Hag refuses to confirm Ronaldo will stay after benching him again

VAR misses McTominay handball - Reactions as Bruno Fernandes outshines Aribo in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Southampton

VAR misses McTominay handball - Reactions as Bruno Fernandes outshines Aribo in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Southampton

Trending

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese