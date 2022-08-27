Reactions as Liverpool inflict pain on Bournemouth to bounce back from Manchester United loss

After a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford to start the week, Liverpool aimed to bounce back in front of their home fans at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men started out on fire with two quick goals from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot.

Trent Alexandre Arnold added a third, Robert Firmino with the fourth while Virgil Van Dijk gave the Reds a five-goal cushion at the halftime break.

Fabio Carvalho got on the score sheet, Diaz and Firmino got their second as Liverpool recorded a 9-0 bounce-back victory for their first win of the season.

Firmino reminds Klopp

Liverpool have been struggling in front of goal following the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

The Reds also have Diogo Jota injured while Darwin Nunez is serving a three-game suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool fans have been critical about Firmino the only available striker given the absentees.

The Brazilian has been a key cog for Klopp but his productivity in recent years has taken a nose dive.

Against Bournemouth, Firmino would get on the scoresheet twice but also create three goals and partake in the build-up from midfield.

Liverpool fans were impressed with his effort and took to social media to share their thoughts.