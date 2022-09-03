'Just getting started' - Reactions as Lewandowski and Kounde inspire Barcelona to 3-0 win against Sevilla

'A big season awaits us. Another treble?' - Barcelona fans have high expectations this season after a 3-0 thrashing of Sevilla.

Barcelona recorded a 3-0 victory against Sevilla
Barcelona recorded a 3-0 victory against Sevilla in a La Liga fixture played on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Barcelona recorded a 3-0 victory against Sevilla in a La Liga fixture played on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The Catalan giants had a nervy start but went ahead when Brazilian forward Raphinha converted a swift counter-attacking move in the 21st minute.

In the 36th minute, Robert Lewandowski converted a cross by fellow new signing Jules Kounde to give Barcelona a two-goal lead.

Ousmane Dembele had an opportunity to score a third but fired wide as Barcelona went to the halftime break with a two-goal lead.

To start the second half, Eric Garcia added a third from a pass by Kounde.

Barcelona created several chances while defending well to take three points and a clean sheet away from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Barcelona fans were impressed with another dominant performance against Sevilla.

The victory moves Xavi Hernandez's side to second on the table behind reigning champions Real Madrid.

With the signings now integrated into the team, Barcelona fans are anticipating a successful season after four games played.

The fans took to social media to give an assessment of the teams' performance with high expectations.

Barcelona fans are ecstatic at the production of striker Lewandowski. The fans expect his goals to propel the team to win titles at the end of the season.

Speaking after the game Barcelona boss Xavi explained why his team did not start well.

He said, "We didn't start well in the first 15 minutes, but then, as soon as we settled in, we dominated the game and had chances to score more goals. This victory is a good sign, we're in a good moment."

Xavi also praised the attacking trio of Lewandowski, Dembele and Raphinha for taking control of the game.

He added, "Dembélé is a player that I like a lot, with a good attitude, but who also works in defense and is supportive, like Raphinha and Robert, who are also helping a lot. We have players to make a difference and Ousmane is one of them.

