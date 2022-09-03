'Iwobi is everywhere'- Reactions as 'lucky' Liverpool escape with a draw at Everton

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'Iwobi like Iniesta' - Liverpool's title hopes in jeopardy after struggling to get a draw against Iwobi's Everton.

Everton recorded a 0-0 draw against Liverpool in a Premier League fixture played at Goodison Park on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Everton without a victory in their first five games came into the Merseyside derby against rivals Liverpool with two draws.

Liverpool full of confidence after a 98th-minute winner by Fabio Carvalho to beat Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp's team started out well but Frank Lampard's men settled down. Tom Davies and Luis Diaz hit the bar as both sides went to break without a goal.

Maupay wasted the best chance of the game against Liverpool
Maupay wasted the best chance of the game against Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

Liverpool started the second half in the ascendancy as Everton grew into the game with Neal Maupay guilty of missing the best chance of the game.

Conor Coady but the ball past Alisson Becker but was ruled out as offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Jordan Pickford would produce some huge saves late on as both sides settled for a draw.

Iwobi provided crisp passes forward to Anthony Gordon and Maupay
Iwobi provided crisp passes forward to Anthony Gordon and Maupay Pulse Nigeria

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Alex Iwobi received praise for another impressive performance in midfield for Everton against Champions League finalist Liverpool.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal man helped Everton dominate the Liverpool midfield alongside Amadou Onana.

Iwobi provided crisp passes forward to Anthony Gordon and Maupay on several occasions, also demanding the ball in tight spots to give Everton a break.

'Iwobi is everywhere'- Reactions as 'lucky' Liverpool escape with a draw at Everton

'Iwobi is everywhere'- Reactions as 'lucky' Liverpool escape with a draw at Everton

