'Iwobi is everywhere'- Reactions as 'lucky' Liverpool escape with a draw at Everton

Everton without a victory in their first five games came into the Merseyside derby against rivals Liverpool with two draws.

Liverpool full of confidence after a 98th-minute winner by Fabio Carvalho to beat Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp's team started out well but Frank Lampard's men settled down. Tom Davies and Luis Diaz hit the bar as both sides went to break without a goal.

Pulse Nigeria

Liverpool started the second half in the ascendancy as Everton grew into the game with Neal Maupay guilty of missing the best chance of the game.

Conor Coady but the ball past Alisson Becker but was ruled out as offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Jordan Pickford would produce some huge saves late on as both sides settled for a draw.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Iwobi as Everton and Liverpool draw

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Alex Iwobi received praise for another impressive performance in midfield for Everton against Champions League finalist Liverpool.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal man helped Everton dominate the Liverpool midfield alongside Amadou Onana.

Iwobi provided crisp passes forward to Anthony Gordon and Maupay on several occasions, also demanding the ball in tight spots to give Everton a break.