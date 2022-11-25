'Ronaldo's replacement' - Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

Ecuador defeated hosts Qatar 2-0 in their opener while the Netherlands dispatched African champions Senegal by the same scoreline.

It took just six minutes for the Netherlands to go in front when PSV forward Cody Gakpo converted a ball through to him by Davy Klaassen for his second goal of the tournament.

Pervis Estupinan put the ball in the back of the net but was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) due to interference as the Netherlands went to the halftime break in front.

Ecuador would go level in the 49th minute as captain Enner Valencia scored a rebound for his third goal of the tournament.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw as both sides shared the points going into their final group game.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Cody Gakpo

PSV forward Gakpo was praised for his contribution to the Netherlands in the draw against Ecuador.

The 23-year-old now has two goals at the World Cup and has been in fine form for club and country in 2022.

Gakpo's performances have not been in vain and now is linked with top European powerhouse teams such as Manchester United and Real Madrid.

He is tipped to replace Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure from Manchester United.

The African roots of Gakpo were also highlighted in the discussion on social media pointing out his father is a Ghanaian born in neighboring Togo.

See reactions to Gakpo below

Reactions to Enner Valencia

Fenerbahce forward Valencia was also discussed at the top of the trends as he now is top of the scoring charts at the tournament.

Not many gave Ecuador a chance at the World Cup but a victory and a draw put the South American team in a good position to qualify from a tough group.