Where is Foden? - Reactions as USA holds England in boring draw

The United States of America (USA) played out a 0-0 draw with England in a Group B matchday two 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture on Friday, November 25, 2022.
England riding high after a 6-2 thrashing of Iran were favorites against an American team that labored to a draw against Wales.
The highly anticipated battle on the pitch in Qatar would turn into a tactical affair between the two teams.
England defended well with a low block while the Americans full of energy forced the issue running with good play in transition.
The game of few chances produced no goals as England and the USA settled for a point each after 90 minutes.
Foden absent as the USA holds England
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate chose not to make changes to the team that recorded a dominant victory to start the tournament.
However, with his side struggling, he opted to bring in Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, and Jack Grealish.
England fans were furious that Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was unable to come onto the pitch.
The expectations of Foden according to reactions on social media suggested that he was a game-changer capable of providing a different dimension to the England attack.
Maguire praised for his defensive effort
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire rose to the top of the trends after the draw between England and the USA.
Maguire was the defensive force that contained an eager USA attack on several occasions as England kept their first clean sheet of the tournament.
Maguire has been scrutinized for his performances for Manchester United this season and dropped down the picking order at Old Trafford.
However in the game against the USA, Maguire reminder the critics of his quality with a superb defensive outing for England.
England now faces Wales while the USA takes on Iran with the next group pairings scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
