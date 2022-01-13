AFCON 2021: 5 of the best reactions to controversial Group F tie between Mali and Tunisia

Niyi Iyanda
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F encounter between Mali and Tunisia ended prematurely, twice!

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe

Janny Sikazwe stole the headlines in the Group F opener between Mali and Tunisia. The Zambian referee made a lot of odd decisions.

In the space of ten minutes, Sikazwe made a couple of notable errors. He blew the full-time whistle, gave a harsh red card which he upheld despite VAR intervention, and ended the game prematurely again in the 89th minute.

Stewards were deployed to protect officials
Stewards were deployed to protect officials Pulse Nigeria

Following the horror show, Pulse Sports has helped you keep an eye on the reactions.

Here are some of our best:

1.) Higher powers?

Reactions to TUN MLI
Reactions to TUN MLI Twitter

Twitter user, @princewell256, opened the discussion on the Zambian referee's nightmare on Wednesday.

After listing all of Sikazwe's shocking decisions, he then cheekily advices his Twitter community.

2.) Number 2

When nature calls, you have to answer
When nature calls, you have to answer Twitter/@TheOddSolace

A more empathetic user tried to defend what we saw. @TheOddSolace suggested Mr. Sikazwe had more "pressing" issues to attend to.

3.) An Inside job

Did we witness the perfect heist?
Did we witness the perfect heist? Twitter

What is a reactions piece without your conspiracy theorists?

@itsPinocchio on Twitter suggested that Sikazwe might have just been a pawn in a far grander scheme.

Unlike many on this list, these allegations might hold some water. Janny Sikazwe was conditionally suspended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2018 following another such questionable outing.

4.) Unamused fans

Reactions to TUN MLI
Reactions to TUN MLI Twitter

With the whole world watching this year's Africa Cup of Nations, this incident is a stain on the organisers.

Recall that in the weeks building up to the tournament, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp came under heavy fire for his remarks on AFCON. The German manager appeared to have labelled it ‘little’.

@SMukangai echoed the feelings of many fans watching the confusion unfold. Let's hope the organisers and officials prevent more mishaps like this.

5.) Mystery Lover

Reactions to TUN MLI
Reactions to TUN MLI Twitter

Twitter detectives had a field day with the incident.

In addition to stomach troubles and corruption, some fans speculated that the poor decisions were influenced by biological factors.

@J_mess_o theorised that the referee had a romantic rendezvous which he had to attend to.

While @ROWDE_ constructed a probable scenario to make sense of the whole mess.

@ROWDE_ gives insider analysis of the situation
@ROWDE_ gives insider analysis of the situation Twitter

After refusing to restart the game for the third time, Tunisia is reportedly going to appeal a majority of the decisions made.

