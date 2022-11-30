QATAR 2022

Reactions as Tunisia crashes out of World Cup after historic victory against France

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Africa is sorry’ - Reactions as Tunisia record historic win against World champions France but eliminated by Australia.

Reactions as Tunisia crashes out of World Cup after historic victory against France
Reactions as Tunisia crashes out of World Cup after historic victory against France

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia recorded a 1-0 victory against France in a matchday three Group D 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Wednesday, November 30.

Recommended articles

France the reigning World champions already secured qualification to the next round after victory against Australia and Denmark in their opening two group games.

After securing qualification to the round of 16, France Head Coach Didier Deschamps opted to rest key players Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud for the game against Tunisia.

Nader Ghandri put the ball in the back of the net for Tunisia but was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as both sides went to the break level.

Tunisia found the breakthrough in the 58th minute when Wahbi Khazri converted a ball through to him by Aïssa Laïdouni.

Deschamps brought on Mbappe, Griezmann, and Dembele as France increased the pressure on Tunisia.

Griezmann put the ball in the back of the net in additional time for France but was ruled out as offside by VAR.

Tunisia held on for the win but did not progress to the knockout round as Australia defeated Denmark in the other group pairing.

Tunisia were praised for getting a historic victory against the reigning World Champions France.

Tunisia found the breakthrough in the 58th minute when Wahbi Khazri converted a ball through to him by Aïssa Laïdouni.
Tunisia found the breakthrough in the 58th minute when Wahbi Khazri converted a ball through to him by Aïssa Laïdouni. AFP

The Carthage Eagles already discovered that Australia beat Denmark in the other group game but still defended their lead with pride.

The Tunisians were regarded as the whipping boys of the group but were abale to gather four points from three games.

African football fans took to social media to celebrate the performance of a Tunisia team lacking big names against one of the World Champions.

See reactions below

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live blog

    World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

  • Bayelsa Queens line up against Rivers United

    NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

  • Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic

    ‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife

Recommended articles

World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife

‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife

Reactions as Tunisia crashes out of World Cup after historic victory against France

Reactions as Tunisia crashes out of World Cup after historic victory against France

Tunisia crash out of World Cup despite dramatic shock win over World Champions France

Tunisia crash out of World Cup despite dramatic shock win over World Champions France

Tunisia vs France Live

Tunisia vs France Live

Revolution continues for youth development through sports in Nigeria

Revolution continues for youth development through sports in Nigeria

La Liga: 'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Barcelona manager Xavi confirms he would like Messi to return

La Liga: 'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Barcelona manager Xavi confirms he would like Messi to return

Revealing Nigeria's potential squad for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico

Revealing Nigeria's potential squad for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (9)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)