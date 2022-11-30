Reactions as Tunisia crashes out of World Cup after historic victory against France

France the reigning World champions already secured qualification to the next round after victory against Australia and Denmark in their opening two group games.

After securing qualification to the round of 16, France Head Coach Didier Deschamps opted to rest key players Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud for the game against Tunisia.

Nader Ghandri put the ball in the back of the net for Tunisia but was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as both sides went to the break level.

Tunisia found the breakthrough in the 58th minute when Wahbi Khazri converted a ball through to him by Aïssa Laïdouni.

Deschamps brought on Mbappe, Griezmann, and Dembele as France increased the pressure on Tunisia.

Griezmann put the ball in the back of the net in additional time for France but was ruled out as offside by VAR.

Tunisia held on for the win but did not progress to the knockout round as Australia defeated Denmark in the other group pairing.

Reactions to Tunisia's victory against France

Tunisia were praised for getting a historic victory against the reigning World Champions France.

AFP

The Carthage Eagles already discovered that Australia beat Denmark in the other group game but still defended their lead with pride.

The Tunisians were regarded as the whipping boys of the group but were abale to gather four points from three games.

African football fans took to social media to celebrate the performance of a Tunisia team lacking big names against one of the World Champions.