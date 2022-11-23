QATAR 2022

Reactions as Takuma Asano inspires Japan to comeback win against Germany

Former Arsenal man Takuma Asano praised as Japan follow the footsteps of Saudi Arabia with comeback victory against protestant Germany.

Japan recorded a stunning 2-1 comeback victory against Germany in a group E 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Germany started well and dominated the opening exchanges pinning Japan back in their half.

Japanese defender Shūichi Gonda brought down David Raum in the box and Germany were awarded a penalty.

Manchester City midfielder IKay Gundogan stepped up to convert the spot kick and put Germany ahead in the 33rd minute.

The European side dominated the rest of the half as Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz put the ball in the back of the net but was ruled out as offside.

Germany went to the half-time break in front but Japan would start the second half on the front foot.

Following several substitutions, Japan were level when Ritsu Doan drove in a rebound in the 75th minute.

Japan went in front in the 83rd minute when Takuma Asano received a long ball from Kou Itakura ran through at goal and poked the ball by Manuel Neuer.

Despite late pressure from Germany, the Japanese held on to the lead late in the game to claim all three points.

Before the game, Germany staged a protest against the world football governing body with their team photo.

The Germans were informed of a possible sanction if their captain wore the one-love armband.

The players responded by posing for the team photo covering their mouths to send a message to FIFA disagreeing with the decision.

Real Madrid midfielder Antonio Rudiger rose to the top of trends following his action closing down a Japanese forward.

The former Chelsea man used his long legs to shield the opposing Japanese player which provided a bit of fun unfortunately for him Germany would go on to lose the game.

Former Arsenal man Takuma Asano rose to the top of the trends following the result.

Asano came off the bench for Daizen Maeda and would go on to score the winning goal for Japan.

Arsenal fans were quick to point out that Asano was recruited by their former manager Arsenal Wenger.

Japan return to action against Costa Rica, while Germany searches for their win against Spain with the next group pairings scheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022.

