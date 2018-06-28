Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Switzerland draw 2-2 with Costa Rica in World Cup

World Cup 2018 Reactions as Switzerland progress from group after 2-2 draw with Costa Rica

Here are the reactions as Switzerland draw 2-2 with Costa Rica at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  Published: 2018-06-28
Here are the reactions as Switzerland draw 2-2 with Costa Rica in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group E final group encounter on Wednesday, June 27. play Switzerland progressed to the round of 16 despite a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica (CNN Sport)
Here are the reactions as Switzerland draw 2-2 with Costa Rica in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group E final group encounter on Wednesday, June 27.

Switzerland were unbeaten coming into this encounter after a draw against Brazil and win against Serbia, while Costa Rica were already eliminated after two consecutive defeats.

The game ended 2-2 with Blerim Dzemaili and Josip Drmic scoring for Switzerland while Costa Rica scored through Kendall Waston and a late penalty which resulted in an own goal for Yann Sommer.

Costa Rica vs Switzerland stats

Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica meant every team scored a goal at the World Cup

Before the game against Switzerland, Costa Rica were the only team left at the FIFA World Cup not to have scored a goal.

They produced two against Switzerland and Twitter users were delighted with their achievement.

play Kendall Watson scored Costa Rica's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Here are the reactions, "Costa Rica have leveled against Switzerland in Nizhny Novgorod, which means every team has now scored at least one goal in the World Cup."

"Full house! Costa Rica’s goal tonight means that every single team in this #WorldCup have scored at least one goal.

Every fan has been able to celebrate once. Brilliant."

 

Yann Sommer's own goal a topic on Twitter

Switzerland goal keeper scored an own goal after Yann Sommer Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz hit his penalty on the goal post but deflected of the back of the shotstopper.

play Bryan Ruiz penalty deflected off the Switzerland goalkeeper

Here are the Twitter reactions, "That strange penalty / own goal in Switzerland vs Costa Rica! "

 

"Costa Rica scored after the ball hit the woodwork and went in the net off the Swiss goalkeeper so I assume that will go down as a Wayne Rooney goal."

"Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica. (Yann Sommer) Own goal thanks to a penalty straight out of FIFA     "

 

Switzerland set up clash with Sweden

After the result of the encounter meant that Switzerland qualified for the round of 16 but in second position to Brazil who topped the group.

Switzerland will face off with Sweden who finished top of group E on Tuesday, July 3.

