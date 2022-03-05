WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as 'Superb' Reece James steals headlines after Chelsea rip Burnley to shreds

David Ben
Chelsea fans on social media have continued to rain loud applauses on defender Reece James after his impressive showing following the Blues second-half hammering of Burnley on Saturday

Chelsea fans have singled out 'Reece James' after his impressive display against Burnley on Saturday

Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 victory away at Burnley after a stunning second-half display at Turf Moor on Saturday March 5 in the Premier League.

The Blues struggled to get things going in the first-half as Burnley were very much into the game going into the break.

However, Chelsea came roaring back in the second half after Right back Reece James opened the scoring just three minutes into the restart.

Reece James scored the opener for Chelsea in their win against Burnley on Saturday Imago

Kai Havertz then further stretched the away team's lead, scoring a quick double in the 52nd and 55th minute - with the latter assisted by James again, before assister turned goal scorer as Christian Pulisic scored the final goal in the 69th minute for Chelsea's fourth of the match.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic also got on the scoresheet for Chelsea against Burnley Imago

Following Chelsea's exceptional second-half display, the Blues fans have taken to Twitter to hail their impressive young right-back Reece James following his goal and assist in an all round performance for the 22-year-old.

Reece James Imago

Here are some of the best reactions below:

