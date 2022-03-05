Reactions as 'Superb' Reece James steals headlines after Chelsea rip Burnley to shreds

The Blues struggled to get things going in the first-half as Burnley were very much into the game going into the break.

However, Chelsea came roaring back in the second half after Right back Reece James opened the scoring just three minutes into the restart.

Kai Havertz then further stretched the away team's lead, scoring a quick double in the 52nd and 55th minute - with the latter assisted by James again, before assister turned goal scorer as Christian Pulisic scored the final goal in the 69th minute for Chelsea's fourth of the match.

Following Chelsea's exceptional second-half display, the Blues fans have taken to Twitter to hail their impressive young right-back Reece James following his goal and assist in an all round performance for the 22-year-old.

