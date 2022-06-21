SUPER EAGLES

Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'Ndidi is not good enough to tie Mikel's shoes' - Nigerians rubbish Oliseh's comparison between Ndidi and Mikel.

Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

Former Super Eagles boss Sunday Oliseh on a podcast made a comparison between Mikel Obi and Wilfred Ndidi.

Recommended articles

Oliseh a former Super Eagles midfielder took some shots at Obi who is no longer with the national team while heaping praise on the active Ndidi.

During his time as Super Eagles boss, Oliseh had the opportunity to work with both Ndidi and Obi for a short time.

Oliseh gave Ndidi his debut with the national team and backed the Leicester City man to discharge his duties better than Obi at the defensive midfield position.

Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about both players, Oliseh said, "He's a player who's done some good with Chelsea. But when you talk about playing as an offensive midfielder, he's not an offensive midfielder.

"My man here knows I'm blunt to say certain things. Offensive midfielders have certain qualities, and he doesn't have any of them.

"As regards as a defensive midfielder, I think he's useful, but I won't play him.

Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi Pulse Nigeria

"I'll play Ndidi because a defensive midfielder's work is you have to win balls without making fouls, you have to be very good in aerial balls. You have to have some control by helping others."

The comments by Oliseh about Obi and Ndidi sparked wild reactions on social media.

The reactions were mixed with some Nigerian football fans supporting both players with their opinions.

Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi Pulse Nigeria

The support of former Super Eagles captain Obi was just a bit more than Ndidi.

The favor for Obi slightly ahead of Ndidi was because of his accomplishments at Chelsea and being part of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning team.

See reactions below

Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi
Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

    Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

  • Tosin Adarabioyo is set to play in the Premier League in the coming season

    Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender

  • PulseSPORTS30

    Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 6-10 REVEALED

Recommended articles

Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

Sadio Mane touches down in Germany for his medical in lovely native attire

Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender

Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 6-10 REVEALED

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 6-10 REVEALED

Oliseh criticises Mikel's game, says Ndidi is a better defensive midfielder

Oliseh criticises Mikel's game, says Ndidi is a better defensive midfielder

Calvin Bassey compares himself with Liverpool legend James Milner

Calvin Bassey compares himself with Liverpool legend James Milner

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Super Eagles stars and their wives