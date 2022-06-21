Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

Oliseh a former Super Eagles midfielder took some shots at Obi who is no longer with the national team while heaping praise on the active Ndidi.

During his time as Super Eagles boss, Oliseh had the opportunity to work with both Ndidi and Obi for a short time.

Oliseh gave Ndidi his debut with the national team and backed the Leicester City man to discharge his duties better than Obi at the defensive midfield position.

Speaking about both players, Oliseh said, "He's a player who's done some good with Chelsea. But when you talk about playing as an offensive midfielder, he's not an offensive midfielder.

"My man here knows I'm blunt to say certain things. Offensive midfielders have certain qualities, and he doesn't have any of them.

"As regards as a defensive midfielder, I think he's useful, but I won't play him.

"I'll play Ndidi because a defensive midfielder's work is you have to win balls without making fouls, you have to be very good in aerial balls. You have to have some control by helping others."

Reactions to Mikel and Ndidi comparison

The comments by Oliseh about Obi and Ndidi sparked wild reactions on social media.

The reactions were mixed with some Nigerian football fans supporting both players with their opinions.

The support of former Super Eagles captain Obi was just a bit more than Ndidi.

The favor for Obi slightly ahead of Ndidi was because of his accomplishments at Chelsea and being part of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning team.

See reactions below

