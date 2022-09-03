Reactions as Mane fails to deliver for Bayern Munich in 1-1 draw against Union Berlin

Union Berlin took the lead at home when Sheraldo Becker converted a ball through to him by Christopher Trimmel as early as the 12th minute.

Joshua Kimmich equalized for Bayern Munich three minutes later as both sides went to the halftime break level.

Bayern Munich would increase the pressure on Union Berlin in the second half but was unable to find a late winner as the game ended in a draw.

Sadio Mane and reactions

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane featured for 90 minutes but was unable to inspire Bayern Munich to a victory.

Speaking after the game Marcel Sabitzer said, "We're definitely not satisfied, we didn't get what we wanted on the pitch.

"We had a game plan that we didn't implement at 100%. You don't get many chances against Union and we didn't take our chances well - so we have to live with one point today."

Bayern Munich boss Julain Nagelsmann is not worried with his side dropped points in two games as they sit third on the table.

He said, "It was a fair result. We didn't create as many chances as against Gladbach, so we can't speak about 2 missed points. We were sloppy and not at the level of the past weeks. Union defended with passion, were disciplined, compact and deserved the point"