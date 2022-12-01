QATAR 2022

'This is a spiritual activity' - Reactions as Lukaku Imitates Yakubu Aiyegbeni to deny Belgium from progressing to knockout stages

The Red Devils of Belgium are out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Belgium team led by Roberto Martinez were held to a 0-0 draw by Croatia in their final Group F fixture played on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Belgium defeated Canada in their opening group game but lost to Morocco in their second fixture.

The Red Devils needed all three points against Croatia to continue their journey at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It turned out to be a lackluster performance by the team ranked second by FIFA as their golden generation squandered several chances to win the game and progress to the round of 16.

Needing a goal, Belgium introduced Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku to start the second half.

It turned out to be a nightmare 45 minutes for the Manchester United target man as he was guilty of missing the chances that came his way.

Late in the game, Lukaku was provided with a cross with the Croatian goalkeeper off his line and an empty net but missed.

Football fans descended on Lukaku was his horrid 45 minutes that cost Belgium a place in the next round of the tournament.

Lukaku has always been labeled to be wasteful despite the number of goals he has scored over the course of his career.

To be presented with four chances and unable to convert one sparked adverse reactions on social media as Lukaku rose to the top of the trends worldwide.

