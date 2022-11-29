'Security man for a reason' - Reactions as Koulibaly sends Senegal to knockout round

Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 in their final Group A fixture played on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

There were few chances in the first half, Senegal went in front when Ismaila Sarr converted a penalty in the 44th minute.

Senegal went to the break with the lead and to start the second half Ecuador began to carve out opportunities.

Ecuador found the equalizer in the 68th minute when Moises Caicedo converted a cross by Felix Torres.

It was not level for long as Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly pounced on a deflection to put Senegal back in front.

Senegal would hold on late to claim three points and progress to the round of 16 of the tournament for the first time since 2002.

Reactions to no look penalty by Sarr

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr rose to the top of the trends as he stepped up to take the first penalty in the absence of Sadio Mane

Sarr to a penalty of that magnitude in style choosing to not look at the ball stepping up to send the Ecuadorian goalkeeper the wrong way.

The 24-year-old earned was the dominant attacking force in the game providing an outlet to run through for Senegal.

Reactions as Koulibaly send Senegal to round of 16

Koulibaly captain of the team in the decisive game against Ecuador wore a special armband in memory of former international Papa Bouba Diop, who died exactly two years ago.

It turned out to be the right decision as the Chelsea defender scored what turned out to be the winner for Senegal.

Koulibaly's goal took Senegal to the round of 16 for the first time since 2002 and was celebrated for his contribution.