Reactions as Japan beat Spain to top group of death

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Japan recorded a 2-1 win against Spain in a matchday three 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E fixture played on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

After a loss to Costa Rica in their second group game, Japan needed an outright victory against Spain to stay in Qatar.

Spain struck first as Alvaro Morata converted a cross by César Azpilicueta in the 11th minute.

Spain went to the halftime break in front but Japan came for the second half a different team. Just three minutes after the restart, Junya Ito provided the equalizer for Ritsu Doan.

In the 51st minute, Ao Tanaka converted a ball through to him by Kaoru Mitoma to put Japan in front.

The Japanese were strong in defense protecting their lead to claim a much-needed three points against Spain.

The result meant that Japan finish top of the group of death ahead of Spain while Germany and Costa Rica were knocked out.

