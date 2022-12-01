Reactions as Japan beat Spain to top group of death

After a loss to Costa Rica in their second group game, Japan needed an outright victory against Spain to stay in Qatar.

Spain struck first as Alvaro Morata converted a cross by César Azpilicueta in the 11th minute.

Spain went to the halftime break in front but Japan came for the second half a different team. Just three minutes after the restart, Junya Ito provided the equalizer for Ritsu Doan.

In the 51st minute, Ao Tanaka converted a ball through to him by Kaoru Mitoma to put Japan in front.

The Japanese were strong in defense protecting their lead to claim a much-needed three points against Spain.