Reactions as Harry Kane sets Premier League record in Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham

After dropping points against West Ham in a London Derby in midweek, Antonio Conte's men started on the front foot against Fulham.

In the 40th minute, Tottenham had their breakthrough when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg converted a ball through to him by Brazilian forward Richarlison.

Tottenham went to the halftime break with a goal lead and started the second period looking for a killer blow.

Harry Kane pounced on a rebound to give the Spurs a two-goal lead in the 75th minute.

Aleksandar Mitrović continued his good form in front of goal as he pulled one back for Fulham from a ball by Kenny Tete in the 83rd minute,

Richarlison put the ball in the back of the net but was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as Tottenham held on to claim all three points.

Conte on Kane and Richarlison

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was pleased with the performance and the result against Fulham.

He said, "It's important to have great enthusiasm and be excited for the team. At the same time I have to be realistic as last November the situation was really problematic as we lost 3-0 at home against United and then club decide to make decision.

"In only ten months someone think we are same level as other top teams, I don't think this is realistic. If I want to tell you a lie, I can tell you a lie.

Harry Kane scored his 188th Premier League goal moving up to third on the all-time list behind Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

Speaking about Kane's record, Conte said, "Harry, Richy and Sonny worked very hard for team with ball and without ball. Gave a lot of danger for opponent as moved it very well."

Conte also explained including Richarlison in the starting line up to go with Kane and Son Heung-Min

He added, "I'm using him in all three positions up front...No,9, on the right, on the left. In previous game he played in Son's positions and today started in Deki's position.

"I'm not unsurprised but I'm enjoying he working a lot to go into our idea very quicklyy.