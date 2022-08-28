Reactions as Harry Kane double gives Tottenham 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest

Tottenham started well as Harry Kane opened the scoring five minutes in from a ball by Dejan Kulesevski.

Kane missed a penalty in the second half but redeemed himself to score the second from a ball by Richarlison in the 81st minute.

The victory means that Tottenham continues their unbeaten start to the season and are level on points with champions Manchester City.

Pulse Nigeria

Kane vs Haaland

Harry Kane now has four goals in four games for Tottenham this season despite not scoring in the season opener against Southampton.

After the game, the comparison between Kane and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland exploded on social media.

Haaland received praise as his hattrick was pivotal for Manchester City in a comeback victory against Crystal Palace.

Haaland leads the scoring chats with six goals and will face a huge challenge from Kane for the Golden boot award.

Kane now third in the all-time scoring charts with Andy Cole now has to rival Haaland according to fans.