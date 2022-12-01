Germany recorded a 4-2 win against Costa Rica in a matchday three Group E 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Thursday, December 1, 2022
Reactions as Germany knocked out of World Cup after 4-2 win against Costa Rica
'Bye Bye Musiala' - Reactions as Germany knocked out by Japan after a 4-2 win against Costa Rica.
It was a fast start for Germany as Serge Gnabry headed in a cross by David Raum in the 10th minute a lead they took to the halftime break.
Costa Rica equalized in the 58th minute and went in front through an own goal by Manuel Neuer in the 70th minute.
Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz put Germany level in the 73rd minute assisted by Niclas Fullkrug.
Havertz scored the third to put Germany ahead in the 83rd minute assisted by Gnarbry while Fullkrug added a fourth from a ball through to him by Leroy Sane.
It turned out to be a win for Germany but was not enough as Japan advanced to the round of 16 with a better result in their final game.
Reactions to Musiala as Germany exit Qatar 2022
Germany the 2014 World Champions were knocked out of the group stage in 2018. Unable to defend their title in the knockout stages of the last edition, Germany were among the favorites to win in Qatar.
However, starting the tournament with a loss to Germany put immense pressure on Hansi Flick's side.
Germany lost the final spot in the group to Spain on goal difference. Social media were mocked as their exit from the tournament sparked negative reactions.
The Germans were the first country to make a gesture protesting the world cup in Qatar and after their early exit were reminded of their actions.
Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala also rose to the top of the trends as fans paid respect to his performance for Germany at the World Cup even though they crashed out following the group stage,
See reactions below
