Reactions as France end Morocco's fairytale to set up World Cup final clash with Argentina

The defending champions were looking to continue their quest to defend their world title against the tournament’s biggest overachievers.

And Les Blues started brightly after Theo Hernanadez fired home brilliantly from a rebound in ise the box in the fourth minute to give France a 1-0 lead

Morocco eventually grew into the game and created a couple of dangerous chances as they desperately sought to level matters as soon as possible.

In the 10th minute, Azzedine Ounahi tested Hugo Lloris but the France goalkeeper was up to the task before Hakim Ziyech wasted a chance for the Atlas lions after being played through on goal six minutes later.

France nearly doubled their lead after a venomous shot from Olivier Giroud rattled the left post a minute later.

Giroud made another temptfrom inside the box in the 37th minute, but his effort was well wide of the post.

However, Morocco’s biggest chance came in the 45th minute when Hugo Lloris made a sensational save to keep out Jawad El Yamiq’s spectacular bicycle kick on the edge of the box which looked goal-bound.

Yamiq’s effort was the last real action in the opening 45 minutes as France went into the break with a slender but crucial 1-0 lead.

At the start of the second half, Morocco suffered further setbacks with coach Walid Regragui forced to make changes once more following injuries in the first 45 minutes.

And while the Atlas lions were desperately chasing the game, France continued to find a way to go two goals clear of their opponents.

Les Blues would finally get their wish as second half substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored just 47 seconds after replacing Ousmane Dembele in the 77th minute to put France 2-0 up in what was potentially the winner.

In the end, France were victorious with a 2-0 win against Morocco, as they return to back to back World Cup finals where they would face 2014 finalists Argentina on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

