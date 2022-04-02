'Can't really blame EU sanctions for this one' - fans troll Chelsea after Brentford humiliation

A Vitaly Janelt-inspired Brentford came from a goal down to put four goals past Edouard Mendy's goal to record their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1939.

Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring in the 48th minute with a 35-yard screamer, but three goals in the space of 12 second half minutes turned the game around in favour of the Bees.

Goals from Janelt, who netted a brace, Christian Eriksen, and second-half substitute, Yoane Wissa handed Brentford a memorable day at Stamford Bridge.

