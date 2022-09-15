EUROPA LEAGUE

'Game changer' - Reactions as Dybala leads Roma to 3-0 win against HJK

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

46th-minute substitute scores 47th minute - Dybala once again rescues Mourinho's Roma against Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi.

AS Roma recorded a 3-0 win against Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi (HJK) on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Jose Mourinho's team responded to last week's loss away against Ludogorets with a convincing victory in front of their home fans.

Riding off a 2-1 victory against Empoli at the weekend, Roma were held to a scoreless first half by HJK.

Mourinho then introduced Argentine forward Paulo Dybala after the halftime break.

The former Juventus man put Roma in front seconds after his introduction by converting a ball through to him by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Three minutes later Pellegrini added Roma's second from a ball by Nicolò Zaniolo.

Zaniolo also provided the third goal for new recruit Andrea Belotti in the 68th minute as Roma held on for a comfortable win to record their first points of the Europa League campaign.

Dybala scored and provided an assist as Roma edged Empoli in their last league outing.

The Argentine star was also the catalyst for the victory against HJK coming off the bench to score the opener.

Following his first strike in Europe, Dybala already has four goals this season and rose to the top of the trends on social media with praises from football fans.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said, "We have difficulties. We have to improve in construction and in the circulation of the ball.

"The talented people in front of us must be bad. Too many opportunities without scoring.

"We obviously have to improve. I'm happy though, now we have a double game against Betis, which are a very strong team. There you decide a lot about the group.

