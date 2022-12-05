Reactions as 'dancing' Brazil sends fear to other teams with 4-1 victory against South Korea

After a disappointing loss to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their final group game, Brazil welcomed back star forward Neymar Jr for the knockout stages.

It took Brazil just seven minutes to go in front as Vinicius Jr converted a cross by Raphinha.

In the 13th minute, Brazil had their second as Neymar converted from the spot after a foul on Richarlison.

The third came in the 29th minute as Richarlison latched on to a ball by Thiago Silva.

Vinicius Junior assisted the fourth scored by Lucas Paquetá in the 36th minute as Brazil went to the break with a comfortable cushion.

Brazil had a reserved second half as South Korea pushed forward and were eventually rewarded with a consolation goal scored by Paik Seung-ho in the 76th minute.

Brazil held on for the win and set up a quarterfinal meeting with 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Reactions to Brazil's dancing

After every goal scored by Brazil, there was a group dance to celebrate a practiced routine with a few colleagues.

Richarlison was able to get Head Coach Tite to join in his routine after scoring the third goal.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane condemned the celebrations of the Brazil team while on punditry duty with the United Kingdom media platform ITV.

He said, "I think it's disrespectful dancing like that every time they score. I don't mind the first jig, or whatever it was, for the first goal, but not every time. It's disrespectful. Even their manager gets involved. I don't like it.

"I can't believe what I'm watching. I've never seen so much dance. It's like watching strictly. Brazil fantastic! South Korea? my goodness."

There were mixed reactions on social media to the decision of the Brazilians to dance despite inflicting pain on their opponents.

See reactions to Brazil dancing below

Brazil praised for a majestic performance

After an exciting group stage with loads of goals, most teams have been cautious in their approach to the round of 16 fixtures.

Brazil came out of the gates flying and did their damage early to take their opponents out of their rhythm.

Football fans around the world hailed the Brazilian team for bringing so much flair to the pitch, thrilling the fans, and providing entertainment with their goals.