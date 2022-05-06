'I’m more than angry' - Reactions as Criscito scores 95th minute penalty as Genoa comeback to beat Juventus

The first half ended without a goal as both sides struggled to convert chances going to the halftime break.

In the 48th minute, Paulo Dybala converted a pass by Moise Kean to put Juventus in front.

It was Dybala's 115th goal for Juventus in what is expected to be his last season with the club.

In the 87th minute, Nadiem Amiri provided a ball through to Albert Gudmundsson to score the equalizer for Genoa.

With the game heading for a draw, Genoa were awarded a penalty in the 95th minute.

Domenico Criscito stepped up to send Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way and give the home side the lead.

Juventus could not find an equalizer as they went dealt a loss while Genoa picked up three points.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri expressed his frustration with his team after the loss to Genoa.

He said, “Tonight Dusan played one of his best games on a technical level. He always plays and I took him off, Morata was fresh on the bench and I wanted him to have some rest. I'm technically happy with Dusan.”

“I’m more than angry. We could have made it 2-0 sooner. One thing we have to improve is that when Arthur, Miretti and Dybala came off we didn't have a player to slow down the action, then when you miss a lot of chances like that, you get punished.”