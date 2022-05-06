SERIE A

'I’m more than angry' - Reactions as Criscito scores 95th minute penalty as Genoa comeback to beat Juventus

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A 95th minute goal Criscito condemned Juventus to defeat against Genoa.

Juventus suffered a 2-1 loss to Genoa in Serie A
Juventus suffered a 2-1 loss to Genoa in Serie A

Juventus suffered a 2-1 defeat to Genoa in a Serie A fixture played on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Recommended articles

The first half ended without a goal as both sides struggled to convert chances going to the halftime break.

In the 48th minute, Paulo Dybala converted a pass by Moise Kean to put Juventus in front.

It was Dybala's 115th goal for Juventus in what is expected to be his last season with the club.

Juventus suffered a 2-1 loss to Genoa in Serie A
Juventus suffered a 2-1 loss to Genoa in Serie A Pulse Nigeria

In the 87th minute, Nadiem Amiri provided a ball through to Albert Gudmundsson to score the equalizer for Genoa.

With the game heading for a draw, Genoa were awarded a penalty in the 95th minute.

Domenico Criscito stepped up to send Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way and give the home side the lead.

Juventus suffered a 2-1 loss to Genoa in Serie A
Juventus suffered a 2-1 loss to Genoa in Serie A Pulse Nigeria

Juventus could not find an equalizer as they went dealt a loss while Genoa picked up three points.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri expressed his frustration with his team after the loss to Genoa.

He said, “Tonight Dusan played one of his best games on a technical level. He always plays and I took him off, Morata was fresh on the bench and I wanted him to have some rest. I'm technically happy with Dusan.”

“I’m more than angry. We could have made it 2-0 sooner. One thing we have to improve is that when Arthur, Miretti and Dybala came off we didn't have a player to slow down the action, then when you miss a lot of chances like that, you get punished.”

Juventus return to action when they welcome Inter Milan in a league fixture scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Juventus suffered a 2-1 loss to Genoa in Serie A

    'I’m more than angry' - Reactions as Criscito scores 95th minute penalty as Genoa comeback to beat Juventus

  • Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised his players after their win over Empoli

    'This team does not give up'- Inzaghi praises Inter Milan players after the win over Empoli

  • The best players from the NPFL this week

    NPFL matchday 27 preview and predictions

Recommended articles

'I’m more than angry' - Reactions as Criscito scores 95th minute penalty as Genoa comeback to beat Juventus

'I’m more than angry' - Reactions as Criscito scores 95th minute penalty as Genoa comeback to beat Juventus

'This team does not give up'- Inzaghi praises Inter Milan players after the win over Empoli

'This team does not give up'- Inzaghi praises Inter Milan players after the win over Empoli

NPFL matchday 27 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 27 preview and predictions

Video: La Liga is the best league in the world - Ex-Super Eagles star

Video: La Liga is the best league in the world - Ex-Super Eagles star

Madrid Derby highlights battle between the top 7 in 'SUPER' weekend in La Liga

Madrid Derby highlights battle between the top 7 in 'SUPER' weekend in La Liga

Video: Davido shows off Tennis skills dressed in white

Video: Davido shows off Tennis skills dressed in white

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Femi knows i got him' - Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University

Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University