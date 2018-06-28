news

Here are the reactions as Columbia beat Senegal 1-0 in their final group H game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Thursday, June 28.

After a loss to in their first game against Poland bounced back against Poland and needed three points in their final game.

Senegal needed a draw against Columbia in their last game against Columbia after a draw and win in the opening two games.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of Columbia as Senegal, Yerry Mina's header in the second half the difference between the two sides.

Senegal vs Columbia stats

Senegal out of the World Cup due to fair play, Yellow Cards

Senegal are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a narrow defeat to Columbia, in the other group fixture Poland beat Japan 1-0 but the Asian side still managed to finish second ahead of the Terenga Lions.

Twitter users were not impressed as an African team was knocked out in the group stage due to th fair play rule.

Japan had lesser yellow cards than Senegal, six to four, which meant despite both teams level on points, goals scored and against, it was the Asian side that progressed to the next round.

Here are the reactions on Senegal's elimination on social media, "Heartbreak for Senegal. Congrats Columbia! Many of the teams who have been daring, dogged and played attractive football have been eliminated from this #WorldCup (#SEN, #NGA, #PER, #IRN, #MOR). Sad we won’t be seeing #Senegal, their fans or coach at this World Cup again."

"VAR is one of the reasons why all the teams from Africa were kicked out from the group stage of the World Cup, from Morocco to Nigeria, and now Senegal. "

"Africa showing we're one and leaving the competition together big ups to Senegal !!"

"What a painful way to see Senegal and Nigeria miss the round of 16."

Yerry Mina leads Columbia to round of 16

Yerry Mina was hailed on Twitter for another match winning performance which sealed Columbia's place in the round of 16 and top of the group.

The result means that Columbia will face who finishes second in group G either England or Belgium.