Reactions as Benzema responds to Lewandowski with brace for Real Madrid against Espanyol

'The best striker' - Benzema responds to Lewandowski's brace with a late goal to give Real Madrid three points against Espanyol Barcelona.

Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 victory away against Espanyol Barcelona in a La Liga fixture played on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The reigning European champions took an early lead when Vinicius Junior converted a ball through to him by Aurelien Tchouameni. Espanyol equalized through Joselu late in the first half as both sides went to the break level.

