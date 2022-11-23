Reactions as Batshuayi and Courtois rescue 3 points for Belgium against Canada

It was a shaky start for Belgium as they conceded a penalty as early as the 10th minute when midfielder Yannick Carrasco handled the ball in his own box.

Bayern Munich defender Alphonis Davies stepped up to take the penalty and put Canada in front but it was saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper for Belgium Thibaut Courtois.

In the 44th minute, Michy Batshuayi latched on to a long ball by Toby Alderweireld and volleyed past the Canada goalkeeper to put Belgium in front.

Belgium took the lead in what was a balanced first half despite early pressure from Canada.

With creative players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and others, Belgium were conservative in the second period and held on to their advantage for three points against Canada.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Batshuayi and Courtois as Belgium beat Canada

The heroes for Belgium were Batshuayi for his winning goal and Courtois for saving a penalty.

Courtois is regarded as the best goalkeeper in world football and produced another stunning performance just as he did in the Champions League final for Real Madrid against Liverpool.

The veteran shot-stopper was praised for his contribution to Belgium which struggled to contain the Canadian attack.

Pulse Nigeria

Batshuayi was also praised for finally producing a striker's finish at his second World Cup.

Known as a striker guilty of missing several chances which costs his team, Batshuayi did not disappoint in the absence of Belgium's key target Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea fans were were keen to remind Belgium that their two heroes in Batshuayi and Courtois were their former players.

See reactions below