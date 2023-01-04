Reactions as Barcelona struggle to beat InterCity in Copa del Rey

Barcelona needed extra time to defeat InterCity 4-3 at the Estadio Antonio Solana, Alicante on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

It took Barcelona just four minutes to go in front in the round of 32 fixture when Ronald Araujo converted a corner kick by Pablo Torre.

Returning from the halftime break with the lead, Barcelona continued to ask questions of Inter City.

It was the third-division side that would score the equalizer in the 59th minute when Oriol Soldevilla Puig capitalized on a mistake.

In the 66th minute, Ousmane Dembele latched on to a ball by Gavi to put Barcelona back in front.

Soldevilla Puig scored again in the 74th minute to equalize for InterCity. Just three minutes later, Raphinha converted a cross by Jordi Alba to put Barcelona back in front.

Barcelona tried holding on for the win but Soldevilla Puig completed his hat trick in the 86th minute to force extra time.