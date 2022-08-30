Reactions as Arsenal U-15 team beat Women's team 5-0 in friendly fixture [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal U-15 team destroys Women's team 5-0 in friendly, sparks debate about equal pay.

Arsenal under 15 team has reportedly recorded a 5-0 win against the Women's team in a friendly fixture.

The game between the Arsenal U-15 team and the Arsenal Ladies took place on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta are the only team to win all four games to start the Premier League season.

The Women's team begins its preparations for the start of the Women's Super League (WSL) this September.

According to several reports, the Arsenal Women's team decided to take on the Arsenal U-15 team in a warm-up fixture.

The result that has surfaced on social media revealed that it was a one-sided affair as the U-15 team completely dominated the Women's team from start to finish.

The 5-0 scoreline according to several reports is not an indication of the game played as the U-15 team missed several chances to score more goals.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

