Negative reactions as Amaju Pinnick teams up with Ronaldo, Kaka, Roberto Carlos at World Cup

Pinnick vacated his seat as NFF President after the Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

After eight years as the head of Nigerian football, Pinnick was replaced by Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau.

Pinnick has a seat on the world football governing council and continues his career on the administrative side.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Amaju Pinnick at World Cup

Pinnick was in attendance to watch the Group H fixture between the Samba Boys of Brazil and Switzerland.

It was a close encounter as Brazil needed a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro to take all three points against Switzerland.

Pinnick was shown during the game alongside some of the best football players to ever grace the game.

Pinnick was in the VIP box with Brazilian superstars Ricardo Kaka, Cafu, De Lima Ronaldo, and Roberto Carlos.

Other dignitaries along with Pinnick were Liberian President George Weah, Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone, and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Following the reemergence of Pinnick on live television, Nigerians took to social media to react.

There were mixed reactions to Pinnick being among football royalty stemming from Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup during his time in charge.